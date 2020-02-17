UrduPoint.com
Fifth Plane With Japanese Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan Lands In Tokyo - Reports

Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:20 AM

Fifth Plane With Japanese Citizens Evacuated From Wuhan Lands in Tokyo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The fifth government-chartered flight with the Japanese citizens, who wished to leave the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been on lockdown over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, landed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Monday morning, media reported.

According to NHK broadcaster, the aircraft presumably brought 36 Japanese citizens and 29 Chinese citizens, including spouses of the Japanese.

Representatives of the Health Ministry said that health workers would conduct medical examinations of passengers and check them for the coronavirus infection, regardless of whether they have any symptoms.

The broadcaster notes, citing the government that this is the last chartered flight as part of the evacuation process organized by the Japanese authorities.

A total of 763 people returned to Japan from China's Hubei province on the four previous flights.

On Sunday, Tokyo municipal authorities confirmed five more cases of the new coronavirus and the government of Aichi prefecture in central Japan reported one confirmed case. Previously it was reported about 53 confirmed coronavirus cases across Japan. In addition, the Diamond Princess cruise liner has been under quarantine near Yokohama since February 3, after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the disease. A total of 3,711 passengers and crew are aboard the vessel, and so far, 355 people have tested positive for the virus.

More Stories From World

