Fifth Plane With US Military Aid Arrives in Kiev - Ukrainian Defense Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The fifth plane with 84 tonnes of US military aid has arrived in Kiev, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

The fourth batch of US military aid was delivered to Kiev on January 28.

"The 5th bird in Kyiv! Another 84 tons of ammunition of various calibers! In the next few days we are waiting for the next cargo of defense weaponry from our friends from the USA!" Reznikov said on Twitter.