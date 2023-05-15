UrduPoint.com

Fifth Review Conference On Chemical Weapons Convention Opening In The Hague

Published May 15, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The fifth special session of the member states' conference to review the operation of the Chemical Weapons Convention will open its doors at the World Forum in The Hague on Monday.

The review conference, which is held by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) every five years, will last until May 19.

The aim of the conference is to assess the implementation process of the Chemical Weapons Convention and set priorities for the OPCW for the next session.

OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias will deliver a speech on the first day of the conference. Over the five days, the OPCW will present results of its work, while member states will engage in debates on the prohibition of chemical weapons, leading to the adoption of final documents of the conference on its last day.

