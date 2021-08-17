Fifth Russian COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Ready Soon - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The fifth domestic COVID-19 vaccine will appear in Russia soon, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"In Russia ... four Russian vaccines are registered, the fifth is on its way. This situation prevents the spread of the virus," Popova said during a discussion in the headquarters of the ruling United Russia party.