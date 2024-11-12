Fifth storm in under a month bears down on Philippines

Philippines prepared Tuesday to evacuate potentially tens of thousands of people as the fifth major storm in three weeks bore down on the archipelago shortly after the onslaught of Typhoon Toraji

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Philippines prepared Tuesday to evacuate potentially tens of thousands of people as the fifth major storm in three weeks bore down on the archipelago shortly after the onslaught of Typhoon Toraji.

Now a weakened tropical storm, Toraji blew out to sea overnight after causing relatively limited damage and no reported deaths.

But Tropical Storm Usagi is now just two days away from the coast of Luzon, the archipelago nation's largest and most populous island, and gaining strength, the national weather agency said.

"It's looking like it will follow the track of (Yinxing)," civil defence chief Rueli Rapsing of Cagayan province told AFP, referring to a typhoon that struck the northern tip of the country last week.

"We preemptively evacuated 40,000 people that time, so we could be looking at the same scenario and evacuate 40,000 individuals again," he said, adding Cagayan officials will decide on it at a meeting on Wednesday.

Rapsing said the water level of the Cagayan river, the country's largest, was four metres (13 feet) above normal, preventing more than 5,000 people who were previously evacuated from returning home.

He said he also dispatched a search and rescue team to Amulung town after two young men went missing while collecting driftwood from the Cagayan river's swollen waters.

The local government also reported knee-high floods across Santiago, a city of 150,000 people along an upper bank of the Cagayan river.

In all the government said it had evacuated more than 32,000 people from vulnerable areas in the northern Philippines ahead of Toraji's Monday landfall.

The evacuations follow Severe Tropical Storm Trami, Typhoon Yinxing and Super Typhoon Kong-rey, which killed a combined 159 people.

Most of the fatalities happened during Trami, which unleashed torrential rains that triggered deadly flash floods and landslides.