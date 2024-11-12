Open Menu

Fifth Storm In Under A Month Bears Down On Philippines

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Fifth storm in under a month bears down on Philippines

Philippines prepared Tuesday to evacuate potentially tens of thousands of people as the fifth major storm in three weeks bore down on the archipelago shortly after the onslaught of Typhoon Toraji

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Philippines prepared Tuesday to evacuate potentially tens of thousands of people as the fifth major storm in three weeks bore down on the archipelago shortly after the onslaught of Typhoon Toraji.

Now a weakened tropical storm, Toraji blew out to sea overnight after causing relatively limited damage and no reported deaths.

But Tropical Storm Usagi is now just two days away from the coast of Luzon, the archipelago nation's largest and most populous island, and gaining strength, the national weather agency said.

"It's looking like it will follow the track of (Yinxing)," civil defence chief Rueli Rapsing of Cagayan province told AFP, referring to a typhoon that struck the northern tip of the country last week.

"We preemptively evacuated 40,000 people that time, so we could be looking at the same scenario and evacuate 40,000 individuals again," he said, adding Cagayan officials will decide on it at a meeting on Wednesday.

Rapsing said the water level of the Cagayan river, the country's largest, was four metres (13 feet) above normal, preventing more than 5,000 people who were previously evacuated from returning home.

He said he also dispatched a search and rescue team to Amulung town after two young men went missing while collecting driftwood from the Cagayan river's swollen waters.

The local government also reported knee-high floods across Santiago, a city of 150,000 people along an upper bank of the Cagayan river.

In all the government said it had evacuated more than 32,000 people from vulnerable areas in the northern Philippines ahead of Toraji's Monday landfall.

The evacuations follow Severe Tropical Storm Trami, Typhoon Yinxing and Super Typhoon Kong-rey, which killed a combined 159 people.

Most of the fatalities happened during Trami, which unleashed torrential rains that triggered deadly flash floods and landslides.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Water Bank Young Santiago Same Philippines All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Acade ..

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy

9 minutes ago
 CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

9 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supp ..

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

21 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applicatio ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn

15 minutes ago
 CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning internation ..

CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest

15 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parl ..

Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..

20 minutes ago
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

20 minutes ago
 Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using ..

Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

20 minutes ago
 Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

20 minutes ago
 Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

20 minutes ago
 PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral ..

PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change

48 minutes ago
 Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand ..

Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World