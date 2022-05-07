UrduPoint.com

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 12:43 AM

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Ministry

Fifty civilians have been evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal plant on Friday, Russia's inderdepartment center for humanitarian response said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Fifty civilians have been evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal plant on Friday, Russia's inderdepartment center for humanitarian response said.

The center said that Russia has authorized an operation to evacuate civilians held by Ukrainian nationalist units.

"Fifty civilians were rescued, including 11 children. All rescued civilians were handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross for transfer to selected temporary accommodation sites. The humanitarian operation at Azovstal will continue on May 7," the center said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Mariupol May All From

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

4 minutes ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

4 minutes ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

36 minutes ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

36 minutes ago
 Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempow ..

Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: A ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.