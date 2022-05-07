UrduPoint.com

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Fifty civilians have been evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal plant on Friday, Russia's inderdepartment center for humanitarian response said.

The center said that Russia has authorized an operation to evacuate civilians held by Ukrainian nationalist units.

"Fifty civilians were rescued, including 11 children. All rescued civilians were handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross for transfer to selected temporary accommodation sites. The humanitarian operation at Azovstal will continue on May 7," the center said in a statement.

