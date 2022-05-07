MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Fifty civilians have been evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal plant on Friday, Russia's inderdepartment center for humanitarian response said.

The center said that Russia has authorized an operation to evacuate civilians held by Ukrainian nationalist units.

"Fifty civilians were rescued, including 11 children. All rescued civilians were handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross for transfer to selected temporary accommodation sites. The humanitarian operation at Azovstal will continue on May 7," the center said in a statement.

The third group of 26 civilians from Azovstal arrived to a temporary camp in the Donetsk People's Republic, bringing the total number of evacuees during the day to 51 people, the DPR People's Militia told Sputnik later in the day.

On March 7, the DPR and Russian forces surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.

On Sunday, the Russian defense ministry said that 80 civilians were rescued from the territory of Azovstal and on Monday, the DPR's territorial defense staff reported that 101 people were evacuated from the territory of the plant. The evacuations of civilians will continue in the coming days in the presence of the UN and ICRC.