Fifty COVID-19 Cases Confirmed on Board of French Aircraft Carrier - Defense Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Fifty COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among the crew of France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Tests have been conducted over suspicions that 40 crew members could be infected.

"The tests confirm 50 COVID-19 cases on board. Three sailors have been evacuated on an aircraft, to be taken to a hospital in France," the French Defense Ministry said in a communique.

The aircraft carrier is on its way to Toulon, the ministry added.