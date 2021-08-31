UrduPoint.com

Fifty-Four Countries Invited To Monitor Russia's Parliamentary Elections - Commission

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:08 PM

Fifty-Four Countries Invited to Monitor Russia's Parliamentary Elections - Commission

Representatives of 54 countries have been invited to monitor the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament (the State Duma), according to materials of the Russian Central Election Commission, seen by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Representatives of 54 countries have been invited to monitor the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament (the State Duma), according to materials of the Russian Central Election Commission, seen by Sputnik.

"In 2021, representatives of 54 countries from 17 international organizations, 34 national parliaments and 36 national electoral bodies have been invited to monitor the elections of lawmakers of the State Duma of the eighth convocation," the commission's documents read.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Chamber From

Recent Stories

Next Round of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks ..

Next Round of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks Scheduled for September - Lavr ..

4 minutes ago
 ECA, UNICEF partner to promote global innovation i ..

ECA, UNICEF partner to promote global innovation in early childhood development

13 minutes ago
 World community must help Afghan parties to form i ..

World community must help Afghan parties to form inclusive government: Amb. Asad ..

4 minutes ago
 Leather Garments exports witness record 20.02 % in ..

Leather Garments exports witness record 20.02 % increase

4 minutes ago
 UAE Interior Minister, Dutch Minister of Justice a ..

UAE Interior Minister, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security discuss cooperatio ..

28 minutes ago
 Italy's Kean joins Juventus after Ronaldo exit

Italy's Kean joins Juventus after Ronaldo exit

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.