MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Representatives of 54 countries have been invited to monitor the upcoming elections to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament (the State Duma), according to materials of the Russian Central Election Commission, seen by Sputnik.

"In 2021, representatives of 54 countries from 17 international organizations, 34 national parliaments and 36 national electoral bodies have been invited to monitor the elections of lawmakers of the State Duma of the eighth convocation," the commission's documents read.