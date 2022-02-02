Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favor Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Court - Poll

A little over half of voters in the United States favor the course of action announced by President Joe Biden to nominate a Black woman to be the next US Supreme Court justice, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday

The poll revealed that 28 percent of all voters strongly support Biden's decision to nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, while 23 percent said they would somewhat support such a nomination.

Some 68 percent of Black voters said they support Biden in nominating a Black woman, the poll results showed.

The poll also showed that while 47 percent of independents and 82 percent of Democrats favor Biden's decision, 52 percent of Republicans oppose it.

The poll was conducted on January 28-30 among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters, according to Morning Consult.