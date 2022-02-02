UrduPoint.com

Fifty-One Percent Of US Voters Favor Biden Nominating Black Woman To Supreme Court - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Fifty-One Percent of US Voters Favor Biden Nominating Black Woman to Supreme Court - Poll

A little over half of voters in the United States favor the course of action announced by President Joe Biden to nominate a Black woman to be the next US Supreme Court justice, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) A little over half of voters in the United States favor the course of action announced by President Joe Biden to nominate a Black woman to be the next US Supreme Court justice, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday.

The poll revealed that 28 percent of all voters strongly support Biden's decision to nominate a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, while 23 percent said they would somewhat support such a nomination.

Some 68 percent of Black voters said they support Biden in nominating a Black woman, the poll results showed.

The poll also showed that while 47 percent of independents and 82 percent of Democrats favor Biden's decision, 52 percent of Republicans oppose it.

The poll was conducted on January 28-30 among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters, according to Morning Consult.

Related Topics

Supreme Court United States January Democrats Women All

Recent Stories

Admin conducts 1988 raids to check prices of daily ..

Admin conducts 1988 raids to check prices of daily use items: ADC

56 seconds ago
 Admin directed to utilize all resources to make 'M ..

Admin directed to utilize all resources to make 'Maah e Safai' campaign a succes ..

57 seconds ago
 US Cyber Chief Says Helping Ukraine Defend Souther ..

US Cyber Chief Says Helping Ukraine Defend Southern, Digital Borders on Table in ..

1 minute ago
 SHO suspended over power abuse

SHO suspended over power abuse

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Aide Says Not Up to US to Decide on Brazil ..

Kremlin Aide Says Not Up to US to Decide on Brazilian, Argentinian Leaders' Fore ..

4 minutes ago
 CTP issues 44,968 challan tickets to traffic laws' ..

CTP issues 44,968 challan tickets to traffic laws' violators

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>