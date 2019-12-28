(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Fifty people, including four Turkish engineers, were killed on Saturday in Somalia as a heavy explosion occurred near a taxation office in the country's capital city of Mogadishu, media reported.

The engineers from Turkey who were killed in the blast could be the main target of attackers, Radio Dalsan said, citing sources in the country's security services. According to the city's mayor, there were also students of a local university among people killed in in the attack.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.