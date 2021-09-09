UrduPoint.com

Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in River in Northeastern India - Police

At least 50 people are missing after a collision of two ferries carrying about 120 passengers and the rollover of one of them in the Brahmaputra River in the Assam state of northeastern India, the police said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) At least 50 people are missing after a collision of two ferries carrying about 120 passengers and the rollover of one of them in the Brahmaputra River in the Assam state of northeastern India, the police said.

"We have found an upturned boat in about 350 meters [0.2 miles] from the river's coast.

About 20 people on board have been rescued from different places downriver, but around 50 are missing," Ankur Jain, the police's representative, told national broadcaster India tv.

The representative also confirmed the death of one person in the accident.

The incident occurred when the first ferry headed to the island of Maluji from the Nimati Ghat pier, while the second one was going in the opposite direction, according to India TV.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the accident.

