Fifty Russian Soldiers Returned From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Fifty Russian soldiers were returned from Ukrainian captivity as a result of talks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"On January 8, as a result of the negotiating process, 50 Russian soldiers were returned from territories controlled by the Kiev regime, which were in mortal danger in captivity," the ministry said.

The ministry specified that released soldiers would be delivered to Moscow on transport jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces to receive treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Defense Ministry.

"All released (soldiers) are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance," the ministry said.