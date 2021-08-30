MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed to the existing threat of increasing drug trafficking from the South Asian country and emphasized that the effort against it should not be reduced to rhetoric.

"It should not be like in the past 20 years, when the rhetoric was really loud and promising, but in the end all we got was a terrible increase in the drug production," Kabulov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.