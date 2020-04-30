Fight Against Fake News Should Not Turn Into Fight Against Truth - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster that the fight against fake news should not turn into the fight against the truth.

Russia has introduced high fines for spreading fake news about the coronavirus.

"The fight against fake news should not turn into the fight against the truth, it is difficult to do that systematically ... It is necessary to consider and react to any particular case under the law enforcement practice," Peskov said.