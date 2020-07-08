(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The struggle against terrorism should not become a hostage to the Ukrainian authorities' geopolitical games, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, commenting on Kiev's decision to terminate the Russian-Ukrainian memorandum on fighting terrorism.

The Ukrainian cabinet decided to discontinue the memorandum, which was signed in July 2012, earlier in the day, saying that this move was based on the need to protect Ukraine's national interests.

"They pull out of many agreements, but this, in fact, is their right. The way they arrange the decision to terminate cooperation on certain issues is also their right. One thing is clear to us: the fight against terrorism should not be a victim and hostage to any geopolitical games," Lavrov said at a press conference with the foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt and South Africa.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that the fact that Kiev was engaged in geopolitical games was "beyond doubt."

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Ukraine has since repeatedly accused the Russian authorities of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Moscow has denied any interference claims and slammed them as unacceptable.