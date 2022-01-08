Fight Between Afghan Resistance, Taliban Breaks Out in Panjshir Province - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The fighting between the forces of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism), currently in power in the country, and the National Resistance Front (NRF) broke out in the mountainous Panjshir province northeast of Kabul, Afghan Aamaj news reported, citing a source.

The Taliban forces attacked the NRF in Anaba district of Panjshir, the source said, according to Aamaj News. A resistance spokesman told the agency earlier that the NRF fighters launched an attack on the Taliban in the vicinity of Jabal Saraj district on the border between Parwan and Panjshir provinces.

In early November, the Afghan National Resistance Front said that more and more people were joining the organization to fight the Taliban rule, with members of the NRF gathering in Panjshir, Kapisa, Parwan, Badakhshan, Balkh, and Baghlan provinces.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after entering Kabul in August 2021, leading to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6, with NRF leader Ahmad Massoud calling on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban.