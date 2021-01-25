UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Fight Between Jubaland, Somalian Forces on Kenyan Border Kills 11, Wounds 24 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Heavy armed clashes between the Somalian army and the forces of the Jubaland autonomy, which captured the Beled-Hawo town on the Kenya-Somalia border, have led to 11 fatalities and 24 people injured, the Garowe Online news outlet reported on Monday, citing a hospital official in the fighting-torn town.

According to the media outlet, the victims included eight children, five of whom were from the same family.

Although the national government declared that the Somalian military had defeated the Jubaland troops, the news outlet noted that the fighting was still ongoing, as the Jubaland forces remained in control of some parts of the border town, which they seized on Sunday.

The Beled-Hawo town is located in the Gedo region, which is a part of the Jubaland member state in southern Somalia. The area has been a subject of the country's Federal government and the Jubaland forces, with the latter accusing the government of an illegal takeover of the region.

