UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fight Climate Change Like Coronavirus: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:18 PM

Fight climate change like coronavirus: UN

The United Nations on Wednesday urged the world to fight climate change with the same determination as it is showing in the battle against COVID-19

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The United Nations on Wednesday urged the world to fight climate change with the same determination as it is showing in the battle against COVID-19.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said it was time to flatten the curve on climate change as well, with its impact on the planet "reaching a crescendo" in the past five years -- which were the hottest on record.

The trend is expected to continue, the WMO said Wednesday, as it marked Earth Day.

This year's celebration comes 50 years since the first Earth Day in 1970.

Carbon dioxide levels at one key global observing station are about 26 percent higher than in 1970, whilst the average global temperature has increased by 0.86 degrees Celsius since then, the WMO said.

Temperatures are also 1.1 Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era, it added.

The agency said the COVID-19 crisis was exacerbating the socioeconomic impacts of climate change -- for example making it harder to evacuate people and keep them safe from tropical cyclones.

The WMO said the coronavirus crisis "may result in a temporary reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, but it is not a substitute for sustained climate action.

"And it will make it more difficult to tackle weather, climate and water-related hazards which are becoming more acute because of climate change." WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said that extreme weather events had increased, and would not go away due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

He said failure to tackle climate change could threaten human well-being, ecosystems and economies "for centuries" to come.

"We need to flatten both the pandemic and climate change curves.

"We need to show the same determination and unity against climate changeas against COVID-19," calling for action not only in the short-term "but for manygenerations ahead".

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Same May Gas From Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Joint action committee forms to control corona pan ..

3 minutes ago

3rd China International Import Expo to be held as ..

3 minutes ago

Revenue target of Rs 5.1 trillion likely to be set ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to start first clinical tests on virus vac ..

12 minutes ago

Japan Considering Use of Rapid Coronavirus Antigen ..

12 minutes ago

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.