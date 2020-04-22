Fight climate change like coronavirus: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The world should fight climate change with the same determination it is showing in the battle against the new coronavirus, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said it was time to flatten the curve on climate change as well, with its impact on the planet "reaching a crescendo" in the past five years -- the hottest on record.

The trend is expected to continue, the WMO said on Wednesday, as it marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day -- an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Carbon dioxide levels at one key global observing station are about 26 percent higher than in 1970, while the average global temperature has increased by 0.

86 degrees Celsius in that time, the WMO said.

Temperatures are also 1.1 Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era, it added.

The agency said the COVID-19 crisis was exacerbating the socioeconomic impacts of climate change -- for example, making it harder to keep people safe from tropical cyclones.

However, the WMO's climate monitoring programme has recorded a reduction in key pollutants and improvements in air quality as a result of the industrial downturn during the pandemic.