Fight fire with fire: controlled burns stem California blazes

Santa Cruz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) In a forest in northern California, a line of people spread out through the trees, setting fire to shrubs and fallen branches in an act of intentional arson aimed at making the woodland better able to cope with future conflagrations.

The operation near Santa Cruz is part of a growing number of prescribed burns intended to reduce the amount of fuel that can feed natural wildfires in an era when human-caused climate change is increasing the likelihood of devastating blazes.

"The best way to fight fire is with fire," says Portia Halbert, senior environmental scientist with California State Parks, who is supervising the burn.

"It's not a matter of if it burns, but when it burns: it's going to burn eventually.

And so we want to burn it... when it's not going to be so extreme that it burns down people's homes and causes loss of life and property."

Before the undergrowth is ignited, the earth is turned with shovels to create a containment line.

Branches and shrubs too close to fully grown trees are removed, and hoses are deployed to stop flames from getting out of control.

The idea is to encourage the fire to consume only the forest floor, without spreading to the oaks and redwoods that loom over it.

When wildfire breaks out in the future -- as it certainly will -- it will have less fuel and will burn cooler and slower, without spreading to the tree tops.