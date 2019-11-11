Fight for Babri mosque, not for piece of land, says Owaisi

(@fidahassanain)

Owaisi says we are not beggars; we want justice while being respectable citizens of India.

Hyderabd: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) All India Majlis-e-Itehad-ul-Muslemeen President Asad-ur-Din Owaisi said that they had not been fighting for a piece of land instead they had been struggling for Babri Mosque.

Owaisi said they had not been satisfied with the decision of the Supreme Court where the Hindu were allowed construction of temple at Babri Mosque.

"If Babri mosque was illegal then why the trial of others including L.K Advani was being held," said Owaisi while commenting on the judgement of the India's top court.

"Why the land was given to those who demolished the mosque if it was legal and if it was illegal then why the trial was held by teh court? " Owaisi questioned the judgement. He said the mosque should be given to them if it was legal.

He made it clear that it was the basic question because Babri mosque was their legal right. "I was fighting for the mosque nd not for the piece of land," said Owaisi.

Addressing the state authorities, Owaisi said: "Please don't treat us like beggars; we are also respectable citizens of India,".

"We are not begging; we are fighting for justice for our legal right," he further said.

On Saturday, Indian Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hindus holding that a temple would be constructed on Ayodhya--the disputed land from where Hindu hard-liners demolished 16th century Babri Mosque in 1992.

The top court held that demolition of Babri Mosque in 1992 was a violtion of law and ordered the Indian government to provide five-acre alternative land in a suitable, prominent place to Muslims for building a mosque. The court directed the government to acquire land for the mosque, the indian media claimed.

Ayodhya land is decades old legal issue between Muslims and Hindus after 460-year old Barbri mosque was demolished by Hindu hard-liners. Around 320 million Muislims live in India the population of which has reached 1.3 billion people.

According to the reports of Indian media, the Supreme Court gave three-month time to Indian government for launching a scheme under the Ayodhya Act 1993 and set up a trust. The court, they said, also held that the ownership of the site shall remain with the Centre till establishment of trust.

In its verdict, the Indian top court held: " There was a structure underlying the disputed structure and there is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following: Babri masjid not constructed on vacant land,". The SC also held: " But the ASI report does not say if the structure was demolished for the mosque. It has left unanswered this critical point: whether temple was demolished for mosque."

Supreme Court of Indian Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi remarked: "This court must accept faith and accept belief of worshippers,".

The judgment came at the moment when Pakistann wasgoinig to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor--the first historic carridor between Indian and Pakistan. Thousands of Indian Sikh pilgrims have also been invited by Pakistan to take part in inaguration ceremony.

The SC's verdict at this moment is a huge victory for Hindu nationalists under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had promised with his Hindu voters that he would build the temple if he came into power in 2014 elections.