Fighter Jet Crashes in Egypt, No Casualties as Crew Ejected - Army

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) A fighter jet of the Egyptian air force crashed during a training flight on Sunday, but nobody was injured, as the crew managed to eject, an Egyptian army spokesperson said.

"A fighter jet crashed during training flights of the Egyptian air force. The reason was a technical problem. The crew survived," the spokesperson said in a statement.

No damage was reported near the crash site, the statement added.