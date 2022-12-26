UrduPoint.com

Fighter Jet Crashes In South Korea's Northeast, Both Pilots Survive - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A South Korean Air Force plane, presumably a KA-1 attack jet, crashed in northeastern South Korean province of Gangwon-do on Monday, both pilots survived, Yonhap news agency reported.

Both pilots were able to eject and are conscious, the media said, adding that firefighters are taking them to the hospital.

The KA-1 light attack aircraft was developed by Korea Aerospace Industries for the South Korean Air Force, based on the single-engine trainer KT-1. The KA-1 is equipped with light attack and forward guidance capabilities and can play a fighter support role in air-to-ground strikes.

