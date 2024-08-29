Fighter Jet Deal At Centre Of Macron's Serbia Trip
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Expectations are high that France and Serbia will sign a deal worth billions of Euros to supply fighter jets to the Balkan country during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron to Belgrade that kicks off Thursday.
The Rafale fighter jet deal is looming large over the French president's two-day visit, after President Aleksandar Vucic told AFP that he hoped to seal the agreement this week.
The deal to purchase the French Rafale jets would be one of several agreements inked during the visit, according to Vucic.
"There are thousands of things that we'll have to discuss tomorrow. There are many memorandum of understandings and many contracts that we're going to sign tomorrow," Vucic said during an interview Wednesday.
"I believe that we'll finish everything successfully regarding our military-technical cooperation, which means that Serbia might become a member of (the) Rafale Club, which is a huge, huge contract.
"
A source with the French presidency said "intense discussions" were ongoing and hoped a deal could be reached during Macron's visit.
France has been ratcheting up its economic ties with Serbia in recent years.
French company Vinci has been overseeing a years-long renovation of Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, and French groups are set to build the capital's first metro station and a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant.
Belgrade-based analyst Vuk Vuksanovic said that Vucic likely saw the Rafale deal as crucial for ensuring France's support in the future.
The president "believes that by purchasing these Rafales, which are an extremely expensive product of the French military and industry, he will buy President Macron's favour and political protection," Vuksanovic, a senior researcher at the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, told AFP.
