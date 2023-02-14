Fighter Jet Deliveries to Ukraine Not Urgent Issue for NATO Right Now - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Deliveries of military aircraft to Ukraine are not an urgent issue on NATO's agenda, although it is being discussed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said that the alliance's current priority was to deliver the military equipment that the member countries had already promised to Ukraine.

"The issue of aircraft is not the most urgent issue now but it is an ongoing discussion, and as I said before, we have ongoing consultations among allies on the type of systems allies should deliver to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said before the NATO Defense Ministerial meeting in Brussels.

According to him, the alliance is aware that the United Kingdom has already begun training Ukrainian pilots.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the UK parliament to send fighter jets to Kiev. On the same day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that London would expand the military training mission for Ukrainian soldiers to cover fighter jet pilots and marines.