UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Armed groups in Cameroon's Anglophone regions cut the fingers of five students to punish them for writing final examinations, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday.

"Attacks against schools and students continue as non-state armed groups cut the fingers of five students to punish them for writing their end-of-cycle exams," OCHA said in its latest report on the situation in northwestern and southwestern regions of the African country.

With the start of the Common Entrance Examinations in Cameroon, non-government armed groups have "significantly" intensified their attacks on schools and children abducting students who are taking or preparing for exams and burning school premises, OCHA said.

In one of such incidents at the end of June, non-state armed actors fired sporadic gunshots in the air nearby three schools in the city of Mamfe and destroyed examination papers, which prevented the continuation of the exams.

In another attack, On 16 June, in Bui division, fighters abducted three girls from the residence of a school.

Cameroon's two anglophone regions have been marred by violence since 2017 when the government declared war on separatists who sought independence for the English-speaking territories.

Violence in the regions has affected 2.2 million people displacing more than 700,000 and killing over 3,000 individuals, according to the United Nations. UN Children's Fund estimated that more than 1.1 children are missing out on education as parents fear sending them to school.