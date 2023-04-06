NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Fighters that attacked law enforcement officers during a counter-terrorist operation in the Malgobeksky District of the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's Federal subject, have managed to escape, a source in local law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that three officers were killed and eight more were injured during the operation in Ingushetia.

"According to available information, the fighters managed to escape, their search continues, the counter-terrorist operation regime in the Malgobeksky District is in effect," the source said.