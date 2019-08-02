UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fighting Between Libya Rivals Kills 9: Unity Goverment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:25 PM

Fighting between Libya rivals kills 9: unity goverment

At least nine loyalist fighters have been killed in clashes with forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in the south of Tripoli, the UN-recognised government said Friday

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :At least nine loyalist fighters have been killed in clashes with forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in the south of Tripoli, the UN-recognised government said Friday.

Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to try to wrest Tripoli from forces backing the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Pro-GNA armed groups have weathered the initial onslaught and fightinghas since remained deadlocked on the southern outskirts of the city, with bothsides resorting to air strikes.

Related Topics

Tripoli Turkish Lira April From Government

Recent Stories

Russia says INF arms treaty dead 'at the initiativ ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris determined to defeat Indian Govt's plans ..

2 minutes ago

Former Member National Assembly Ali Gohar Mahar ca ..

2 minutes ago

Asia markets slump on tariff worries 02 August 201 ..

2 minutes ago

Between 2001 and 2017 there has been a 23% decline ..

24 minutes ago

Russia PM's visit to disputed island irks Japan

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.