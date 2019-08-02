Fighting between Libya rivals kills 9: unity goverment

At least nine loyalist fighters have been killed in clashes with forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in the south of Tripoli, the UN-recognised government said Friday

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :At least nine loyalist fighters have been killed in clashes with forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in the south of Tripoli, the UN-recognised government said Friday.

Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to try to wrest Tripoli from forces backing the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Pro-GNA armed groups have weathered the initial onslaught and fightinghas since remained deadlocked on the southern outskirts of the city, with bothsides resorting to air strikes.