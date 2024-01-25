Fighting Focuses On Gaza's Khan Yunis After Deadly Shelling Hits UN Shelter
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Israeli air strikes and ground operations were focused Thursday on the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, where the UN said nine people were killed by tank shelling at one of its shelters the day before.
The deadly incident came after the Israeli army said it had encircled the city, where footage released by the military showed soldiers engaged in urban combat amid ruined buildings.
Hamas's press office also reported fierce clashes in the centre and west of Khan Yunis, while its health ministry counted multiple deaths overnight from strikes in the city and elsewhere in the territory.
It said four children were killed in the Nuseirat camp in an early morning bombardment on Thursday.
Wednesday's attack on the UN shelter for displaced people saw the site hit by two tank rounds, killing nine and injuring 75, said Thomas White, the Gaza head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the number of dead was likely to rise.
"Once again a blatant disregard of basic rules of war," Lazzarini said on the social media platform X, adding that the compound had been clearly marked as a UN facility and its coordinates had been shared with Israeli authorities.
James McGoldrick, interim UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, told reporters that "buildings were ablaze" at the shelter in the aftermath of the strike.
"Many people are trying to flee the scene but unable to do so," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
More Stories From World
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane25 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Thursday35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan an attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood Khan says44 minutes ago
-
Guatemala AG refuses to resign after campaign against new president44 minutes ago
-
US approves inspection program to return Boeing 737 MAX to service44 minutes ago
-
Upamecano to miss 'weeks' with injury, says Bayern coach Tuchel44 minutes ago
-
Tesla sees slower 2024 volume growth as earnings miss estimates45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue bilateral cooperation55 minutes ago
-
Williams brothers fire Athletic past Barca into Copa semis1 hour ago
-
N. Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military2 hours ago
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane2 hours ago
-
Tesla sees slower 2024 volume growth as earnings miss estimates2 hours ago