Open Menu

Fighting Focuses On Gaza's Khan Yunis After Deadly Shelling Hits UN Shelter

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Israeli air strikes and ground operations were focused Thursday on the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, where the UN said nine people were killed by tank shelling at one of its shelters the day before.

The deadly incident came after the Israeli army said it had encircled the city, where footage released by the military showed soldiers engaged in urban combat amid ruined buildings.

Hamas's press office also reported fierce clashes in the centre and west of Khan Yunis, while its health ministry counted multiple deaths overnight from strikes in the city and elsewhere in the territory.

It said four children were killed in the Nuseirat camp in an early morning bombardment on Thursday.

Wednesday's attack on the UN shelter for displaced people saw the site hit by two tank rounds, killing nine and injuring 75, said Thomas White, the Gaza head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the number of dead was likely to rise.

"Once again a blatant disregard of basic rules of war," Lazzarini said on the social media platform X, adding that the compound had been clearly marked as a UN facility and its coordinates had been shared with Israeli authorities.

James McGoldrick, interim UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, told reporters that "buildings were ablaze" at the shelter in the aftermath of the strike.

"Many people are trying to flee the scene but unable to do so," he said.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army United Nations Social Media Gaza Tank SITE From Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

11 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

11 hours ago
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

11 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

11 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

11 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

11 hours ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

11 hours ago
 All citizens are equal before law regardless of th ..

All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World