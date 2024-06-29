Fighting For Third Day In North Gaza As Thousands Displaced
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Explosions, air strikes and gunfire rattled northern Gaza on Saturday, the third day of an Israeli military operation that has uprooted tens of thousands of Palestinians and compounded what the UN called "unbearable" living conditions in the territory.
An AFP correspondent reported ongoing explosions from the Shujaiya area near Gaza City, with a resident saying bodies were visible on the streets.
Israel's military on Saturday said its operations were continuing in Shujaiya where fighting "above and below the ground" left a "large number" of militants dead.
A resurgence of fighting in the area comes months after Israel had declared the command structure of Hamas dismantled in northern Gaza.
Last Sunday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "intense phase" of the war was winding down after almost nine months, but experts see a potentially prolonged next phase.
The Gaza war has also led to soaring tensions on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, leading Iran on Saturday to warn of an "obliterating" war if Israel attacked Lebanon.
