Fighting to seize the strategically important town of Saraqib in Syria's Idlib province has ground to a halt as Turkish-backed militants have retreated, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Fighting to seize the strategically important town of Saraqib in Syria's Idlib province has ground to a halt as Turkish-backed militants have retreated, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday.

Sporadic mortar shelling aimed at the M5 highway is still underway as more government troops continue to pour in.

The town and its surroundings were the scenes of heavy fighting throughout the night, with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) repelling several waves of militant attacks.

A SAA officer told Sputnik that "the terrorists bore heavy losses and retreated."

"Now there appears to be a standstill," the officer added.

Saraqib sits at a critical junction where the M4 and M5 highways meet, linking the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus and coastal Latakia.

The area was held by various rebel and terrorist groups for most of the nine-year Syrian war, but the SAA advance in the region has seen Saraqib change hands several times between the government forces and militants.