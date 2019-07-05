Fighting in DR Congo Intensifies Threat of Ebola Spread - Intl. Organization for Migration

Hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing fighting in a border region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) threaten to spread an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus and other diseases, the United Nations-affiliated International Organization for Migration said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing fighting in a border region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) threaten to spread an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus and other diseases, the United Nations-affiliated International Organization for Migration said in a press release on Friday.

"Renewed violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) region that is struggling to contain the on-going Ebola outbreak, has claimed the lives of at least 160 people and displaced hundreds of thousands of others, further complicating the response to the public health emergency," the release said.

The IOM explained that poor hygiene conditions in displacement sites severely increase the risk that Ebola as well as cholera, measles and acute respiratory diseases, will spread.

The IOM also said it is reinforcing its Ebola surveillance and disease prevention activities by supporting health points of control within the country, and points of entry at international borders with surveillance measures "including temperature screening" of people entering and leaving the country.

Meanwhile, an estimated 400,000 persons are currently displaced throughout the nation's Ituri Province, which borders Uganda and South Sudan, the release said.

Aid workers have seen a 135 per cent rise in displacement, with 20,000 new internally displaced persons registered in the past month at 12 sites managed by IOM, which has provided Camp Coordination and Camp Management and shelter services since 2018, according to the release. Thousands more are sheltering in so called spontaneous sites.

The DRC's Health Ministry said recently that more than 1,500 people have died from the Ebola virus in the country since last August.

The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa in 2014-2015, with more than 11,000 people having died and some 28,000 cases having been reported.