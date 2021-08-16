UrduPoint.com

Fighting In Kandahar, Herat, Lashkar Gah Led To Dire Humanitarian Situation - ICRC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Fighting between the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) and forces of the recently-overthrown Afghan government in Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah led to a dire humanitarian situation and huge damage to infrastructure, Eloi Fillion, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday

"However, what is clear is that there are huge humanitarian needs resulting from weeks of heavy fighting in cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah. Thousands were injured and homes, hospitals, and infrastructure were damaged or destroyed. The ICRC is committed to helping meet these needs," Fillion said.

