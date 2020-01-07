UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fighting In Libya Capital Shutters 210 Schools For 115,000 Children - UN Children's Fund

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Fighting in Libya Capital Shutters 210 Schools for 115,000 Children - UN Children's Fund

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) More than 200 schools remain closed in and near the Libyan capital of Tripoli due to fighting between government and rebel forces, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Monday.

"The recent escalation of violence in and around Tripoli has taken a devastating toll on children's education, with five schools destroyed and 210 schools shuttered, pushing over 115,000 children out of school in the Ain-Zara, Abu Salim and Soug al Juma'aa areas," the release said.

UNICEF's comments came on a day when Turkey announced the deployment of troops to protect Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital from forces led by General Khalifa Haftar, who is aligned with a rival government in the nation's east.

Haftar controls much of northern Libya while the GNA's control is limited to the capital and surrounding neighborhoods.

Libya has been wracked by fighting among rival groups since the 2011 ouster and killing of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi by US- and French-supported Islamic extremists.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Turkey Tripoli Libya From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

57 minutes ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

2 hours ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.