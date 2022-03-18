UrduPoint.com

Fighting In Mariupol City Centre: Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Fighting in Mariupol city centre: Russian ministry

Russian troops and their separatist allies were fighting Friday in the centre of Mariupol, a strategic port city in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said.

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian troops and their separatist allies were fighting Friday in the centre of Mariupol, a strategic port city in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said.

"In Mariupol, units of the Donetsk People's Republic, with the support of the Russian armed forces, are squeezing the encirclement and fighting against nationalists in the city centre," the ministry said in Moscow.

Backed by Russian troops, separatists from Lugansk have "liberated more than 90 percent of the republic's territory," the ministry added, referring to the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, whose independence Moscow recognised on February 21.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Mariupol Donetsk Independence February From

Recent Stories

Over two million Ukraine refugees cross into Polan ..

Over two million Ukraine refugees cross into Poland

6 minutes ago
 Dr Sania chairs a meeting to plan integration of C ..

Dr Sania chairs a meeting to plan integration of Chatbot in Ehsaas Raabta app

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's sustainable transport future lies in EV ..

Pakistan's sustainable transport future lies in EVs; eco-friendly technology: Br ..

6 minutes ago
 Indian troops continue to spill blood of innocent ..

Indian troops continue to spill blood of innocent people in IIOJK

8 minutes ago
 Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: ..

Hindus celebrate Pakistan Day and 'Holi' together: Mukhi Eshwar

9 minutes ago
 Iran read to meet India's energy needs

Iran read to meet India's energy needs

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>