Fighting in Sudanese Capital Intensifies After Sides Agree to Open Humanitarian Corridors

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the center of Khartoum has picked up in intensity after the conflicting sides agreed to open safe humanitarian routes for a few hours on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Armed Forces gave its consent to the United Nations' proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours starting 4 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT). Later in the day, the RSF released a statement agreeing to open humanitarian corridors for four hours, which is by one hour more than pledged by Sudan's army.

The Sputnik correspondent said the hostilities escalated in the center of the Sudanese capital, with most fighting taking place around the building of the country's armed forces command.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The United Nation's World food Programme (WFP) has announced the suspension of operations in Sudan after the death of three of its employees in violence and critical damage inflicted on one of its planes.