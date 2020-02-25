UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fighting In Syria's Northwest Forces 948,000 People To Flee - UN Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Fighting in Syria's Northwest Forces 948,000 People to Flee - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Nearly 950,000 people have already been displaced by the ongoing fighting in Syria's northwest, with 73,000 individuals having been uprooted since the last week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The latest estimates suggest that some 948,000 people have been displaced in northwest Syria since December 1," Dujarric said. "That's an increase of some 73,000 from the previous week."

To meet the growing needs of those displaced, the United Nations on Monday launched an updated response plan which aims to reach at least 1.

1 million people at a total cost of $500 million, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Dujarric said, the United Nations continues to seek access to people in need, including in conflict zones, as well as organizes assessment missions from Syria to identify the needs of civilians in frontline areas.

Discussions are underway with Turkey to increase the capacity of a crossing of the border from 50 to 100 trucks per day, he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey December Border From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

1 hour ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan celebrates 537th birth anniversary of e ..

2 minutes ago

Passengers entering Pakistan to submit health decl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.