UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Nearly 950,000 people have already been displaced by the ongoing fighting in Syria's northwest, with 73,000 individuals having been uprooted since the last week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The latest estimates suggest that some 948,000 people have been displaced in northwest Syria since December 1," Dujarric said. "That's an increase of some 73,000 from the previous week."

To meet the growing needs of those displaced, the United Nations on Monday launched an updated response plan which aims to reach at least 1.

1 million people at a total cost of $500 million, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Dujarric said, the United Nations continues to seek access to people in need, including in conflict zones, as well as organizes assessment missions from Syria to identify the needs of civilians in frontline areas.

Discussions are underway with Turkey to increase the capacity of a crossing of the border from 50 to 100 trucks per day, he added.