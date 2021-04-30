Fighting on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Fully Stopped - Reports

A firefight on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border fully stopped, the 24.kg news outlet reported on Friday, citing the Kyrgyz government's representative in the country's Batken region, Omurbek Suvanaliyev

According to the news outlet, the sides are pulling military equipment and heavy weapons back to their original places of deployment.

"However, it is too early to say that the situation has been completely leveled off. The consequences of a military clash are very difficult," Suvanaliyev said, as quoted by 24.kg.