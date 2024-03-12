Fighting ongoing in Russian border regions: pro-Kyiv group

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Combat between Russian volunteer groups fighting for Ukraine and Moscow's forces is ongoing in two Russian border regions, a representative of the Freedom of Russia Legion told AFP Tuesday.

Alexei Baranovsky said that units from his group were battling Russian forces in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, claiming that Russian forces had "lost several armoured vehicles".

He added that the group was planning to expand their operations to other Russian regions.

The regional governor of the Belgorod region said that the village of Prilesye had come under Ukrainian shelling while a commercial facility was damaged by a Ukrainian drone crash in the city of Belgorod.

"As a result of the explosion, the windows of the building were shattered and the facade was damaged. Four passenger cars were also damaged," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media.