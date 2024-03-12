Fighting Ongoing In Russian Border Regions: Pro-Kyiv Group
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Combat between Russian volunteer groups fighting for Ukraine and Moscow's forces is ongoing in two Russian border regions, a representative of the Freedom of Russia Legion told AFP Tuesday.
Alexei Baranovsky said that units from his group were battling Russian forces in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, claiming that Russian forces had "lost several armoured vehicles".
He added that the group was planning to expand their operations to other Russian regions.
The regional governor of the Belgorod region said that the village of Prilesye had come under Ukrainian shelling while a commercial facility was damaged by a Ukrainian drone crash in the city of Belgorod.
"As a result of the explosion, the windows of the building were shattered and the facade was damaged. Four passenger cars were also damaged," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media.
Recent Stories
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
More Stories From World
-
Fall of Ariel Henry, disputed prime minister of Haiti8 minutes ago
-
Pro-Ukraine militias stage attack on Russian border regions9 minutes ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes lower9 minutes ago
-
Sugar futures close higher9 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to electrify 900 villages by 2024 through solar home system, mini grid9 minutes ago
-
Romania detains Andrew Tate over UK sex offence charges29 minutes ago
-
Spanish aid ship sails for Gaza as Israel-Hamas war grinds on29 minutes ago
-
Moscow says fought off multiple attacks on border regions29 minutes ago
-
Thai poll body asks court to dissolve reformist MFP party39 minutes ago
-
EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unveiling1 hour ago
-
South Korean detained in Russia getting consular assistance2 hours ago