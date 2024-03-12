Open Menu

Fighting Ongoing In Russian Border Regions: Pro-Kyiv Group

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Fighting ongoing in Russian border regions: pro-Kyiv group

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Combat between Russian volunteer groups fighting for Ukraine and Moscow's forces is ongoing in two Russian border regions, a representative of the Freedom of Russia Legion told AFP Tuesday.

Alexei Baranovsky said that units from his group were battling Russian forces in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, claiming that Russian forces had "lost several armoured vehicles".

He added that the group was planning to expand their operations to other Russian regions.

The regional governor of the Belgorod region said that the village of Prilesye had come under Ukrainian shelling while a commercial facility was damaged by a Ukrainian drone crash in the city of Belgorod.

"As a result of the explosion, the windows of the building were shattered and the facade was damaged. Four passenger cars were also damaged," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media.

Related Topics

Drone Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Vehicles Kursk Belgorod Border From

Recent Stories

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

27 minutes ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

1 hour ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

1 hour ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

4 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

4 hours ago
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

5 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

16 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

16 hours ago

More Stories From World