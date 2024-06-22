Fighting Rages In Gaza As Red Cross Says 22 Killed In Shelling Near Office
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
June 22 (AFP/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Israeli army on Saturday continued to pound Gaza, after the International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its office in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border between Israel and the powerful Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have also escalated in recent weeks, raising fears of an even wider war.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the cross-border hostilities must not turn Lebanon into "another Gaza", warning of the risk of triggering a catastrophe "beyond imagination".
His warning came as Israel stepped up its strikes in the Gaza Strip, where one hospital in Gaza City reported at least 30 dead on Friday.
Fighting continued Saturday morning, with witnesses reporting gun battles between militants and Israeli forces in Gaza City.
And in the city's Zeitun neighbourhood, Israeli helicopters fired at militants, witnesses said.
The Israeli military meanwhile said troops continued to carry out operations in central Gaza "eliminating several armed terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the area".
"Fighter jets and additional aircraft struck numerous terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including armed terrorists, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure," it added.
