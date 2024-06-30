Fighting Rages In Gaza City's Shujaiya For Fourth Day
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Heavy battles and bombardment hit Gaza City's Shujaiya district for a fourth day on Sunday, months after the Israeli army declared Hamas's command structure dismantled in the northern area.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled the devastated neighbourhood, where the army said it has fought Hamas.
The military said troops had "eliminated several fighters, located weapons and conducted targeted raids on booby-trapped combat compounds" over the past 24 hours while the air force had "struck dozens" of the fighters' infrastructure sites.
It also reported clashes in central Gaza and the southern Rafah area, a week after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the "intense phase" of the war raging since October 7 was nearing an end.
The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA estimated that "60,000 to 80,000 people were displaced" from Shujaiya since new fighting broke out there on Thursday and the army issued evacuation orders.
Months of on-and-off talks towards a Gaza truce and hostage release deal have meanwhile made little progress, with Hamas saying Saturday there was "nothing new" in a revised plan presented by US mediators.
United States President Joe Biden late last month outlined what he called an Israeli plan for a six-week truce and exchange of some hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
Washington last week presented "new language" for parts of the proposed deal, according to US news site Axios.
A Hamas official in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, confirmed that the movement had received the latest proposal but said it presented "no real progress in the negotiations to stop the aggression".
Hamdan labelled the proposals "a waste of time" aimed to give "additional time for the occupation (Israel) to practise genocide".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From World
-
Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages2 minutes ago
-
Djokovic battles to save legacy of Wimbledon's golden generation42 minutes ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies42 minutes ago
-
Five dead after storms lash France, Switzerland42 minutes ago
-
Richard wins all-around at US Olympic gymnastics trials, punches ticket to Paris52 minutes ago
-
Caribbean braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Beryl1 hour ago
-
Two dead, one missing after Swiss landslide: police1 hour ago
-
End of an era as India faces T20 future without Kohli, Rohit1 hour ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies2 hours ago
-
England squad to play West Indies in first two Tests2 hours ago
-
China's Xi to visit Kazakhstan, Tajikistan July 2-6: foreign ministry2 hours ago
-
Short fuses in Egypt as blackouts stretch into sweltering summer3 hours ago