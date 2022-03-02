UrduPoint.com

Fighting Rages In Ukraine As Russian Troops Claim City

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces said they had captured a port on the Black Sea on Wednesday as Russian and Ukrainian troops battled for another city and Ukraine's leader said Moscow wanted to "erase" his country.

The Russian army said it had taken control of Kherson, as its troops advanced and pounded cities across southern and eastern Ukraine, defying sanctions and international isolation.

Russian paratroopers also landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, triggering clashes in the streets, Ukrainian forces said.

The emergency services said four people were killed in the city on Wednesday and there was now "mass shelling and bombing" in the centre.

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces wanted to "erase our country, erase us all".

