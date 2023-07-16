Open Menu

Fighting Russia Sanctions Circumvention One Of Main Tasks For US - Treasury Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The United States considers fighting Russia's attempts to circumvent sanctions one of its main tasks in 2023, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday.

"One of our core goals this year is to combat Russia's efforts to evade our sanctions. Our coalition is building on the actions we have take in recent months to crack down on these efforts," Yellen said ahead of the 3rd G20 finance ministers summit in India.

The US and its allies will continue to restrict Russia's access to military equipment and technologies that Moscow needs to conduct the special military operation in Ukraine, she said.

Yellen also noted that it is necessary to "double support for Ukraine this week."

"Let me be clear, our coalition's support of Ukraine is unequivocal.

The United States will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, and, I know, the allies and partners in our coalition will do so as well. Budgetary support is critical to Ukraine's resistance, and the United States is proud to be part of the broad coalition that has provided support for Ukraine," she said.

On Monday, US lawmakers urged the administration of US President Joe Biden to issue a business advisory warning American companies about the risks of working with Russia.

Sanctions circumvention has been one of the main issues of Western countries. In late June, the Council of the European Union agreed to the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention.

