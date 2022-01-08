UrduPoint.com

Fighting Underway In Kazakhstan's Almaty Along Bishkek-Bound Highway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 09:22 PM

The fighting has been going of for several hours in the suburbs of Kazakhstan's Almaty along the Bishkek-bound highway, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, citing eyewitnesses

The clashes are underway near the Raiymbek settlement, the eyewitnesses said.

