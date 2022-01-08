(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The fighting has been going of for several hours in the suburbs of Kazakhstan's Almaty along the Bishkek-bound highway, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, citing eyewitnesses.

The clashes are underway near the Raiymbek settlement, the eyewitnesses said.