Fighting Vehicles Supplies to Ukraine Portend Deliveries of High-Tech Weapons - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Supplies of US and German infantry fighting vehicles, as well as French tanks to Kiev indicate that Ukraine will also gain access to more sophisticated and high-tech weapon systems in the second half of 2023, Igor Korotchenko, the head of the Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade, told Sputnik.

Last week, the United States and its NATO allies announced a new weapons delivery to Ukraine, including some 50 Bradley fighting vehicles, 100 armored personnel carrier M113, 18 units of 155-mm self-propelled howitzers and 18 trucks, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles, as well as thousands of shells of various calibers.

"The West is already starting to realize new packages of military supply to Ukraine, which will include equipment adapted to NATO standards. These are the Marder and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, which open the prospect of supplying tanks. These deliveries are very likely to take place already in the second half-the end of 2023," Korotchenko said.

The West has decided to supply Kiev with the armored vehicles as the latter has almost completely exhausted the equipment of Soviet and Russian production, previously transferred to it by countries of Central and Eastern Europe, the arms expert added.

At the same time, this implies the training of Ukrainian personnel to use NATO equipment.

"This means that the supply of equipment will be synchronized with personnel training, and the processes will proceed in parallel. We must understand that the prolongation of the special military operation will lead to the fast that the west will find new options for supplying weapons to Kiev � and then it will be the time for deliveries of complex high-tech systems," Korotchenko told Sputnik.

The expert said that all deliveries were calculated "based on the current and future needs of the Ukrainian armed forces," and it was pointless to expect that these supplies would run out. Korotchenko added that the US had launched its military-industrial complex at full capacity to replace used weapons with new ones.

Ukraine is preparing for counter-offensive and offensive operations, while the military-industrial complex of the US will be the main economic beneficiary of these processes, according to Korotchenko.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.