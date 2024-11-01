FII concludes with global launches, initiatives

The eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) concluded on Friday under the theme 'Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow'

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) concluded on Friday under the theme 'Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.'

According to SPA, global leaders, investors, and innovators attended the event, which was held from October 29 to 31 and explored a wide range of topics and unveiled several significant initiatives.

The FII Institute Chief Executive and board Member Richard Attias highlighted the event's role in breaking traditional boundaries and expanding the potential of human achievement. He emphasized the importance of addressing urgent global priorities such as governance, healthcare, and the cost of living.

Conference sessions explored the concept of megaregions —large, interconnected economic zones— as new centers of opportunity. They discussed the role of capital in supporting these economic hubs through innovative solutions and infrastructure investments. Experts also explored the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI), which is projected to contribute $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

World leaders and decision-makers shared insights into initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges and improving the lives of citizens.

The FII witnessed the launch of several groundbreaking initiatives, including a global initiative to enable AI in emerging markets and the Ocean Central, a digital platform developed by Wave and powered by FII Institute, which collates data and provides a clear and evolving view of ocean health, an urgently needed resource in efforts to regenerate our oceans.

Additionally, numerous investment initiatives were announced to support innovative projects in renewable energy, healthcare, and technology.

The FII Institute launched three major initiatives: AI Inclusive, Human Health, and Wave for the Ocean. The initiatives will help improve the lives of millions of people by providing free health checks, reducing healthcare costs, and promoting sustainable practices. The institute also released several reports, including the FII PRIORITY Compass and the Global Future of Work Compass, which provide valuable insights into global trends and challenges.

The FII PRIORITY Compass, based on the opinions of over 22,000 individuals from 21 countries, highlighted global priorities such as governance, healthcare, and the cost of living. The Global Future of Work Compass surveyed over 1,300 individuals and 200 companies from the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The report indicates that 50% of respondents find advanced technology disruptive, and 46% believe youth tech training is insufficient, underscoring the need for proactive education reform and upskilling.