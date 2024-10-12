FII Institute To Unveil Details About 8th Edition Of Its Annual Conference On Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute will hold a news conference on Tuesday to unveil details about the upcoming eighth edition of its annual conference, which will take place from October 29 to 31 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, under the theme "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow."
The news conference, hosted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), will feature FII Chief Executive and board member of the Future Investment Initiative Institute Richard Attias, along with other FII leaders, strategic partners, and media representatives.
The news conference will discuss key issues and challenges facing the global community that will be addressed at 8th FII and explore the significance of the FII's commitment to fostering investment and shaping a better future.
The 8th edition of the FII will delve into new strategies for addressing global challenges, Africa's role in the global economy, women's leadership, investment practices, and more.
With over 5,000 expected guests and 500 speakers, the conference will cover a wide range of topics, including economic stability, equitable development, climate change, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, health, and geopolitical issues.
The discussions will be supported by data-driven insights to inform actionable strategies.
