Open Menu

FII Institute To Unveil Details About 8th Edition Of Its Annual Conference On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM

FII Institute to unveil details about 8th edition of its annual conference on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute will hold a news conference on Tuesday to unveil details about the upcoming eighth edition of its annual conference, which will take place from October 29 to 31 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, under the theme "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow."

The news conference, hosted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), will feature FII Chief Executive and board member of the Future Investment Initiative Institute Richard Attias, along with other FII leaders, strategic partners, and media representatives.

The news conference will discuss key issues and challenges facing the global community that will be addressed at 8th FII and explore the significance of the FII's commitment to fostering investment and shaping a better future.

The 8th edition of the FII will delve into new strategies for addressing global challenges, Africa's role in the global economy, women's leadership, investment practices, and more.

With over 5,000 expected guests and 500 speakers, the conference will cover a wide range of topics, including economic stability, equitable development, climate change, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, health, and geopolitical issues.

The discussions will be supported by data-driven insights to inform actionable strategies.

Related Topics

Africa Riyadh Saudi October Women Media From

Recent Stories

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

6 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

15 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

19 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

23 hours ago
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

24 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

1 day ago

More Stories From World